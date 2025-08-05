Odisha to form task force for BCPPR corridor development

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is set to constitute an urban development task force for its ambitious Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip (BCPPR) corridor project.
The mega metropolitan and quad-city region, to be known as Greater Bhubaneswar, is envisaged to play a key role in the state’s broader vision of achieving a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.
Sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said the Odisha Urban Development Task Force (OUDTF) comprising senior government officials, global development partners, strategic and knowledge partners and private sector investment partners will function as a government-driven advisory and implementation body for the BCPPR project. It will also have stakeholders from the civil society and community engagement groups. The task force will also be supported by a strategic execution and support unit (SESU) comprising senior government officials and experts.
As per the government’s decision, the task force will work in three key impact areas of urban transformation and economic growth, inclusive and equitable urban development and social impact and community well-being. “The major task of OUDTF will be to create globally-competitive economic corridor to foster employment, entrepreneurship and investment in the special economic region spanning 8,500 sq km. It will facilitate entry of global investors and urban innovators to enhance infrastructure and services in the region,” said an official from the department.
He said OUDTF will also be tasked with implementing targeted interventions for skill development and job creation among youth and women, enhancing participatory governance and expanding public services to ensure access to clean water, sanitation and energy for all.
With Odisha eyeing to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, officials said the state government has set a vision of establishing the region as an employment hub for Eastern India while upholding the highest standards of urban development, economic integration and environmental sustainability. It has also set a target of $100 billion GDP from the BCPP economic corridor (BCPPER).
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the budget 2025-26 had announced plans for establishment of the metropolitan development region that will also include Khurda and Jatni. The region will have shared infrastructure and transportation network and include metro, a new satellite city on the outskirts of the capital as well as advanced urban infrastructure and facilities.
