Odisha to form task force for BCPPR corridor development

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is set to constitute an urban development task force for its ambitious Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip (BCPPR) corridor project.

The mega metropolitan and quad-city region, to be known as Greater Bhubaneswar, is envisaged to play a key role in the state’s broader vision of achieving a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.

Sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said the Odisha Urban Development Task Force (OUDTF) comprising senior government officials, global development partners, strategic and knowledge partners and private sector investment partners will function as a government-driven advisory and implementation body for the BCPPR project. It will also have stakeholders from the civil society and community engagement groups. The task force will also be supported by a strategic execution and support unit (SESU) comprising senior government officials and experts.