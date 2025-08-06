IIMC-Dhenkanal inks pact with SRFTI Kolkata for media education, skill development

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata on Monday signed an MoU at the latter’s campus to enhance collaboration in media education and skill development.

The agreement also aims to strengthen academic ties, promote joint research and training, and provide students with greater exposure to industry-relevant practices.

Congratulating the Dhenkanal campus for the initiative, IIMC vice-chancellor Pragya Paliwal Gaur called for active collaboration between the two institutions for wider research and skilling in media education sector.

IIMC regional director Prof Anand Pradhan and SRFTI dean Prof Sukanta Mazumdar signed the MoU in presence of IIMC registrar and additional director general Nimish Rustagi.

“The partnership between two sister organisations under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will open up exciting new avenues for students and faculty. It will create a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, creative exploration, and professional growth,” said Pradhan.

“Both SRFTI and IIMC are leading institutions in eastern India with distinct strengths. This partnership will focus on skill-based programmes and foster entrepreneurial innovation in the fields of mass communication, media and cinema,” said Mazumdar.

The collaboration will be beneficial for the students of journalism, film, digital media and related disciplines, Rustagi said.