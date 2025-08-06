Odisha Dy CM lays stone for silver filigree centre in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a common facility centre (CFC) dedicated to the district’s famous silver filigree (Tarakasi) craft, at Bidanasi area in Cuttack CDA sector 6.
The centre named, ‘Cuttack Silver Filigree Common Facility Centre’ will be set up on a 20,000 sq ft area with an estimated cost of `10 crore. It aims to empower local artisans, upgrade traditional practices with modern tools and enhance global recognition for the centuries-old craft form.
Speaking on the occasion, Parida underlined that the silver filigree craftsmanship of Cuttack has already gained global acclamation. “This project is a step towards taking Tarakasi to the international stage and making it a tourist attraction,” she said adding, construction of the facility is expected to be completed in the next eight months.
The centre will help preserve the tradition of Cuttack and empower the filigree artisans by embracing innovation and creating a unique identity for the district. “The facility will provide modern equipment, training to artisans and marketing facilities all under one roof. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently praised Cuttack’s Tarakasi craft during a foreign visit,” the deputy CM said, calling it a moment of pride for Odisha.
She asserted that the centre would serve as a laboratory for the upcoming generations of artisans. “While Cuttack city at present has around 500 artisans, the programme will be taken up in a way to ensure 5,000 artisan families are created in the future. The CFC will serve as a hub for these artisans offering advanced equipment, training and design assistance. It is expected to significantly boost production capacity while preserving the intricate detailing and traditional value of Cuttack’s Tarakasi art,” Parida said.
This facility will be developed as a tourist destination with the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local and Local to Global’, where people can see the process of making Tarakasi products from scratch. It will also guide startups and come to become a heritage village, she added.
Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, Odisha State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Limited CMD Soumendra Priyadarshi and CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota also spoke.