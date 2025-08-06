Odisha Dy CM lays stone for silver filigree centre in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a common facility centre (CFC) dedicated to the district’s famous silver filigree (Tarakasi) craft, at Bidanasi area in Cuttack CDA sector 6.

The centre named, ‘Cuttack Silver Filigree Common Facility Centre’ will be set up on a 20,000 sq ft area with an estimated cost of `10 crore. It aims to empower local artisans, upgrade traditional practices with modern tools and enhance global recognition for the centuries-old craft form.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida underlined that the silver filigree craftsmanship of Cuttack has already gained global acclamation. “This project is a step towards taking Tarakasi to the international stage and making it a tourist attraction,” she said adding, construction of the facility is expected to be completed in the next eight months.

The centre will help preserve the tradition of Cuttack and empower the filigree artisans by embracing innovation and creating a unique identity for the district. “The facility will provide modern equipment, training to artisans and marketing facilities all under one roof. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently praised Cuttack’s Tarakasi craft during a foreign visit,” the deputy CM said, calling it a moment of pride for Odisha.