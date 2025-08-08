Drunk vendor stabs woman after argument over late food delivery

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rise in incidents of crime against women in Odisha, a man allegedly attacked a woman with a dagger, inflicting serious injuries on her, at Shyampur area of the capital on Thursday evening.

The victim identified as Binodini Rath sustained deep cuts in her leg, neck and head and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Both Rath and the accused Tapan Das are residents of Shyampur under Bharatpur police station.

Police investigation revealed Das was in an inebriated state when he attacked the woman with a dagger near her house after 4 pm. He also attacked Rath’s son when he came to her rescue, said the police.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the brutal assault. However, preliminary probe suggests Das possibly targeted the woman, who works in a private hospital here, over a personal dispute.

The locals managed to overpower Das and handed him over to the police. “He is under alcohol intoxication and not able to reveal the motive behind the crime. Further investigation is underway and stringent action will be initiated against him,” said Bharatpur police station IIC, Deepak Khandayatray.

Sources said Das runs a food stall in the area. The victim reportedly had an argument with him earlier in the afternoon over late delivery of food. He later went to her house and attacked her with the sharp weapon.

Police said they are verifying all the claims related to the case.