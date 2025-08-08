Waterlogging woes: BMC commissioner visits sites, asks officials to expedite works

BHUBANESWAR: With many low-lying areas in the capital city grappling with severe waterlogging during rains, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a fresh drive to address this concern at the ward level.

As part of the drive, BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana on Thursday visited the waterlogged areas of Panchasakha Nagar in ward no 64, and had an interaction with the community members to find a permanent solution to the long-standing issue.

Officials of Watco and other line departments were also present with the commissioner.

“Following his interaction with the local residents, the commissioner asked Watco officials to speed up the work pending from their end at one of the road stretches. Besides, he also came to know about land encroachment in the area and ordered for their early eviction to resolve the problems faced by locals. Such efforts will also be taken for other wards where low-lying areas are affected by the waterlogging menace in monsoon,” an official from the BMC said.

He further added that apart from drainage issue, the civic body also observed dry day across all 67 wards in the city involving BMC staff, workers, dengue volunteers and community members.

The residents and community members were encouraged to keep their surroundings clean keeping in view the rising number of dengue cases that has breached 200 mark in the state capital recently.