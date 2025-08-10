BDA to rework comprehensive development plan

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is set to rework the comprehensive development plan (CDP)- 2040 for the extended capital city region with focus on balanced development, sustainability and making it future-proof.

The plan encompasses development of 364 villages around the capital city which will take the total coverage of Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA) to about 705 sq km and cater to the needs of over 1.4 million households.

An expert agency will be roped in for integration of the existing CDP with the new plan which focuses on development of blue-green infrastructure in a way that addresses issues related to climate change, biodiversity and quality of life.

The BDA has also specified that clear and specific strategies will be established in the integrated CDP to address contemporary issues such as climate change and environment, smart infrastructure, sustainable practices, conservation of resources and cultural heritage in the process of development of the city and its periphery.

The fresh exercise will also include designing of an efficient mobility plan to enhance and increase connectivity of street networks and pedestrian corridors among land users related to ‘live-work-play’ in the extended area as well as the existing 419 sq km of the city limits.

Disaster resilience will also be a crucial aspect of the CDP considering the problems faced by the residents in the capital city during summer and monsoon.

BDA sources said though a CDP-2030 had been formed for the state capital 14 years back, significant changes in city’s development has rendered several proposals difficult to implement.

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to refresh the CDP with necessary changes and also planning for the future expansion and growth.