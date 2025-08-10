Bhubaneswar Police bust bike theft racket, five held in two cases

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Saturday arrested five persons in two separate cases of bike-theft and seized 15 stolen two-wheelers from them.

While Badagada police nabbed four persons and seized 11 two-wheelers, Bharatpur police apprehended one anti-social and recovered four two-wheelers from him. Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told the mediapersons that in Bharatpur case, three of the four accused persons worked as driver, conductor and helper in private buses. After their duty hours, they used to steal two-wheelers from various places in the capital city.

They then sold the stolen vehicles at either lower prices or dismantled them at different garages here and disposed of the parts. Singh also informed that as per various parameters, performance of two police stations in the Twin City was found to be the best among all the police stations in the state between January and July this year.

“State Crime Records Bureau assessed various parameters on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems and found out that Bayalish Mouza police station in Cuttack was the best performing police station, followed by Badagada police station in Bhubaneswar in the last seven months,” said Singh.