Two groups clash over government land in Odisha, four bikes set ablaze

BHUBANESWAR: A violent clash erupted between two groups over possession of government land near Andharua under Bharatpur police station on Sunday evening. While none has been injured, at least four motorcycles have been set ablaze in the violence.

Police said both the groups were at loggerheads over their attempt to encroach the same piece of government land. In the evening, members of one group were present on the spot when their rivals arrived and hurled bombs on them. The persons who came under attack managed to flee. The attackers then set ablaze at least four motorcycles and vandalised two others before escaping.

Police said at least 10 to 15 people from both the groups were present when the clash broke out. “Initial investigation revealed members of one group hurled bombs but they did not explode. Five live bombs were recovered from the spot,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Bharatpur police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify and nab the anti-socials involved.