Online sale of Srimandir Mahaprasad not allowed: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

Instead, Harichandan appealed devotees to come to Puri to partake the holy Mahaprasad of Srimandir. “As of now, there is no provision by the temple to sell Mahaprasad online. Neither does the SJTA give permission to anyone to do so. It does not endorse any food delivery platforms that claim to deliver Mahaprasad online,” the minister said.

He also appealed to all temples in the state not to sell their offerings online. The Suara Mahasuara Nijog also endorsed the minister’s views. They said that Mahaprasad is not being sold online and if anyone claims of delivering it, it is not from the Srimandir kitchen or Ananda Bazaar.

“In the past, a certain temple administrator had asked us to allow online delivery of Mahaprasad. We had outrightly rejected the proposal then because it does not adhere to the temple norms and the temple’s kitchen cannot operate as per people’s demands.

If one of us accepts the online demand for Mahaprasad and it is not ready on time, the only way to meet the demand would be cooking it outside the temple kitchen and delivering it. This is unacceptable. Only the sacred offering from temple kitchen can be called Mahaprasad and Sukhili Bhoga,” said a member.

A few years back, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had warned against unauthorised online sale of Mahaprasad because its rights are reserved with the temple administration. It had then warned of legal action against anyone found selling Mahaprasad online.