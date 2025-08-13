AI-based attendance monitoring system in Odisha government offices soon

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to monitor punctuality of employees, the state government is planning to introduce AI-based attendance monitoring system across all its offices. The issue was discussed at the meeting of the all secretaries presided over by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja here on Tuesday.

In the first phase, such a system will be introduced in the Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharavela Bhavan here. The system will be introduced in other offices in subsequent phases. Official sources said that AI-run cameras will be fitted at the entrance of the offices, so that the employees cannot manipulate their arrival and departure times.

The Electronics and Information Technology department will implement the new system. Other proposals discussed include introduction of chief minister’s dashboard on October 1 to monitor implementation of various programmes.

The dashboard will also track service delivery by different departments. It was decided that progress of land acquisition and other requirements for infrastructure projects will be reviewed at the collectors’ level by seventh of every month. This will be followed by review meetings by 12th of every month.

The progress will be reviewed by chief secretary on the last Saturday of every month. Besides, officials who fail to meet performance standards will be closely watched and given voluntary retirement (VRS). The chief secretary also stressed the importance of increasing expenditure for faster project implementation, prioritising field visits and enforcing strict compliance measures.