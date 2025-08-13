BJP has made Odisha unsafe for women: BJD president Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR : Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP government in the state for failure to create confidence in the system among women and make them feel safe, valued and heard.

In a post on X, a day after the death a 13-year-old girl by self-immolation at Phiringimal village of Bargarh district, Naveen said there is a “heartbreaking” pattern in the way girls are dousing themselves with inflammables to take their lives.

Stating that four young girls have lost their lives in similar circumstances within a month, the BJD president said in each of these incidents, the pain became so unbearable for the girl that she saw no other way out than end her life.