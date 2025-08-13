CM Majhi launches OMBRIC for marine biotech startups

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), an initiative to give fillip to bio-resources enterprise and startups.
Majhi said, OMBRIC has the potential to contribute immensely to the field of entrepreneurship, research, environment protection, science-based tourism, employment generation and livelihood support to local population in coastal areas.
“It will serve as a bridge between research and real-world application, enabling young innovators to create marine biotechnology enterprises while meeting global standards,” he said. With 574-km-long coastline packed with unexplored rich marine bio-resources, Odisha has the potential to translate research into tangible economic outcomes through IP generation, incubation support and entrepreneurial mentoring.
Research findings will evolve into market-ready products, fostering the growth of marine biotech startups and enterprises, he added. “In collaboration with the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and six leading institutions of our state like IIT-Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, IISER Berhampur, ILS Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University and Fakir Mohan University, this initiative will advance pioneering work in gene discovery, bioactive compounds, bioremediation and other key areas to strengthen our blue economy,” Majhi said.
Aligning with the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit India 2047, the CM said that OMBRIC is designed to be a platform where young entrepreneurs of the state can build marine biotech startups grounded in local resources with global standards. At a time when the world is looking towards the oceans for solutions to some of most pressing challenges, from sustainable food systems to climate resilience, Odisha is taking a bold and visionary step forward, he said.
Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra said that the state has huge potential in marine biotechnology and it will make all efforts to explore this sector to promote growth. OMBRIC is a blue print for a prosperous future, he added. The Science and Technology department signed separate MoUs with NIOT and the six higher education institutions in the state for research and development (R&D) support for this initiative.