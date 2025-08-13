CM Majhi launches OMBRIC for marine biotech startups

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), an initiative to give fillip to bio-resources enterprise and startups.

Majhi said, OMBRIC has the potential to contribute immensely to the field of entrepreneurship, research, environment protection, science-based tourism, employment generation and livelihood support to local population in coastal areas.

“It will serve as a bridge between research and real-world application, enabling young innovators to create marine biotechnology enterprises while meeting global standards,” he said. With 574-km-long coastline packed with unexplored rich marine bio-resources, Odisha has the potential to translate research into tangible economic outcomes through IP generation, incubation support and entrepreneurial mentoring.

Research findings will evolve into market-ready products, fostering the growth of marine biotech startups and enterprises, he added. “In collaboration with the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and six leading institutions of our state like IIT-Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, IISER Berhampur, ILS Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University and Fakir Mohan University, this initiative will advance pioneering work in gene discovery, bioactive compounds, bioremediation and other key areas to strengthen our blue economy,” Majhi said.