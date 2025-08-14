Join work or lose pay, revenue staff told

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday asked Revenue department employees to call off their indefinite strike and return to work immediately, warning of strict action if the agitation continues.

He said mass leave applications will not be entertained and salaries will be withheld under the “no work, no pay” policy if employees fail to rejoin duty. Collectors have been instructed to cancel any leave already granted.

The strike, which began on Monday, has affected work at the district-level in tehsils and other offices.

The Revenue Employees’ Association is demanding, among other things, cadre restructuring, inclusion of all revenue staff under pay level 9, an increase in health insurance coverage to Rs 20 lakh, time-bound promotions every four years, and restoration of the old pension scheme.

The minister clarified that cadre restructuring falls under the purview of the General Administration department, and a decision is awaited. He stressed that taking mass leave without waiting for this decision is unacceptable.