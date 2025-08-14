Odisha CM Majhi launches MLA LAD web portal, unveils revised guidelines for CM-SA

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the MLA’s local area development MLA LAD web portal, an initiative to streamline the administrative operations for swift and transparent execution of essential infrastructure projects for the public in a time-bound manner.

Launching the portal (https://mlalads.odisha.gov.in) at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi also released the simplified guidelines for MLA’s local area development (LAD) fund and chief minister’s special assistance (CM-SA).

“The revised guidelines are transparent, easier to understand and time-efficient. It will bring efficiency to administrative processes and facilitate the swift and transparent execution of essential and small-scale basic infrastructure projects for the public,” he said.

The chief minister said the new guidelines prioritise various sectors and allow for the inclusion of essential projects while excluding non-essential ones. The approval process, from project proposal to issue of work order, has been streamlined to take no more than 30 days.

The CM-SA guidelines will also facilitate faster execution of projects, he added.