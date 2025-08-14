Orissa HC takes serious note of National Emblem misuse

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken strong cognisance of the rampant misuse and improper representation of the National Emblem of India, following a PIL filed by Ganjam-based NGO, Alone Trust.

The PIL, filed on December 27, 2024, was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman.

In a detailed order issued on Tuesday, the bench noted that the petition highlighted several instances of violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The petition contended that misuse of the emblem, including omission of vital elements such as the four animals and the national motto Satyameva Jayate, is becoming widespread, stemming largely from public ignorance. While acknowledging its authority to initiate proceedings against violators, the court emphasised the need for a broader, systemic response.

“The larger issue is required to be addressed so that the misuse of such Act can be prevented and there should be a spreading of awareness into a common citizenry of the state, including the officials while using the State Emblem of India,” the order stated.

To aid the court in this effort, two senior advocates Manoj Kumar Mishra, president of the Orissa High Court Bar Association, and Subir Palit were appointed as Amicus Curiae. They have been tasked with assisting the court in addressing both prevention and awareness, ensuring respect for the National Emblem’s legal and cultural significance.

The bench directed all parties to provide relevant documents and pleadings to the Amicus Curiae within the week. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 2.

Represented by advocate Pabitra Kumar Dutta, Alone Trust has also urged the inclusion of the National Emblem in school curriculum and educational campaigns. The PIL argues that widespread ignorance about the emblem’s symbolism and legal protections is a key reason for its continued misuse.

Adopted on January 26, 1950, the National Emblem is adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, with the words Satyameva Jayate (Truth Alone Triumphs) inscribed below in Devanagari. The petition insists that omissions or alterations undermine its symbolic integrity and the values it represents.