Panchayat reorganisation before 2027: Odisha Minister Rabi Narayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to restructure the panchayats across the state, before 2027. The restructuring will be held before the next panchayat elections set to held in February, 2027. Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday said the reorganisation of boundaries of blocks will also be completed before 2029.

“Both the exercises will be taken up to improve grassroots governance. The aim is to ensure that central and state government schemes effectively reach beneficiaries at the grassroots level,” he said.

The minister said the panchayat reorganisation will be done taking into account local demands. Some panchayats are geographically big, while others are small. These aspects will be taken into account, he added. The minister had a meeting with department officials on the issue on Tuesday.