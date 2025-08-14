Sambalpur to get round-the-clock drinking water supply by August 2027

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet approved the Rs 382.4 crore proposal for implementation of a mega drinking water project for Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The work, to be executed by Maharashtra-based Eagle Infra India Limited, is scheduled to start on September 1 and completed by August 31, 2027. The project has been planned keeping in view the growing population of Sambalpur, which is expected to reach seven lakh by 2043 from 4.75 lakh at present.

The project will help in providing 24X7 drinking water supply to all the households of Sambalpur, Burla and Hirakud towns, which are part of the SMC. It will be implemented as per the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract including operation and maintenance for five years.

The broad components of the project include construction of 110 million litre per day (MLD) capacity intake well in Sambalpur distributary at Hirakud dam for Sambalpur and Hirakud towns. A 65 MLD capacity conventional water treatment plant will be constructed at Tipupada for Sambalpur and Hirakud.

Besides, a 35 MLD capacity conventional water treatment plant will be set up at Burla. Waste water recycling and sludge treatment units will be constructed for all the water treatment plants.