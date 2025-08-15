Couple found dead in hotel at Puri, suicide suspected

BHUBANESWAR: A couple from West Bengal was found hanging from the ceiling fan of their room in a hotel at Chakratirtha Road under Sea Beach police station in Puri on Thursday.

The man and woman, who belong to Purba Bardhaman district of the neighbouring state, are reported to have been dead since the last two days, but it went undetected.

Police said, the man aged around 32 and the woman (25) had checked in on August 9. They were informed by the hotel manager about a foul smell emanating from the room at around 5 pm on Thursday and rushed to the hotel. The door was broken in presence of an executive magistrate and the duo was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Their bodies were recovered.

Police immediately informed both their family members about the incident. The district forensic science laboratory (DSFL) officials visited the spot later in the evening to investigate the case.

During investigation, the police found out that the couple was in a relationship earlier. However, their families were opposed to the association and had got them married to separate persons against their will a few years back.

The two reportedly eloped some days back and came to Puri on August 9. A missing complaint had also been lodged by their families in this regard in the local police station in West Bengal, said sources.

Police suspect they died by suicide, hanging from the ceiling fan’s hook using a rope. “A case of unnatural death has been registered in Sea Beach police station and further investigation is on,” said Pinak Mishra, in-charge SP of Puri.