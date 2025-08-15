Drunk man kills mom over being asked to eat food in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A man in a state of drunken stupor stabbed his mother to death with a dagger when she asked asked him to eat something after he returned to their home at Khamanga village under Balianta police station here on Thursday evening. The accused Badal Swain (30) was nabbed immediately after he committed the heinous crime.

The victim identified as Sanjukta Swain, aged around 60 years, was rushed to community health centre (CHC) in Balipatna with serious injuries and then shifted to Capital Hospital, where the doctors declared her received dead.

Police said Sanjukta has three sons, including Badal, and a daughter. Her grandson’s first birthday is on Friday. The child’s father and the other brother were out shopping for the birthday party when the incident took place.

The youngest of the three brothers, Badal, was drunk when he arrived at home at around 8.30 pm. There were some relatives in the house at the time. On seeing Badal, Sanjukta asked him to have dinner, but he hurled abuses at her in front of the relatives.

When the mother confronted him over his behaviour, he took out a dagger and attacked on her neck leaving her bleeding profusely. He, however, did not flee and was present near the house even after committing the gruesome crime, said sources.

On receiving information, Balianta police nabbed Badal and took him into custody. Initial investigation revealed the accused was addicted to alcohol and used to have frequent quarrels with his family members over petty issues. “A case of murder was registered and the accused has been arrested,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.