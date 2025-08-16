Retired cop among three held for murdering son in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man was allegedly set afire by his father, stepmother and stepbrother in their house on the outskirts of the city on Friday, over a property dispute. The three were arrested on Saturday.

Bijaylakhsmi Behera, wife of the victim Jyoti Ranjan Mathia, rushed to his rescue, doused the flames and rushed him to Athantar community health centre (CHC). He was later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, where he succumbed.

Police recorded Jyoti's statement in Athantar CHC and he mentioned that his father Surendranath Mathia (74), step-mother Pravati (57) and younger step-brother Prashant (34) poured petrol and immolated him at their house in Saripur village over a long-standing property dispute.

Bijaylakshmi too mentioned the names of her three in-laws in her complaint lodged in Balipatna police station.

Addressing the media persons, ACP Abhimanyu said that initial investigation revealed there was a property dispute between Jyoti, Surendra, Pravati, and Prashant.