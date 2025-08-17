Teen killed in sword attack over love triangle in Odisha's Jatni

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday detained a 16-year-old boy and his minor friend on charges of killing another teenager on the outskirts of the city on Friday. Another accused, Subharanjan Barik (19), was arrested earlier in the day.

The victim, Smruti Ranjan Nayak (19) of Jatni, had recently cleared his +2 examinations. According to police, Nayak was earlier in a relationship with a girl he met on social media. After they parted ways, the 16-year-old entered into a relationship with the same girl, which Nayak opposed. He had even warned the boy not to contact her.

Police said the 16-year-old then conspired with his 17-year-old friend, both Plus Two second-year students, and Barik, a driver by profession, to kill Nayak. Around 1.30 pm on Friday, the trio called Nayak to meet them near Goru Hata under Jatni police limits. The victim’s elder brother, Pritiranjan Nayak, had seen him with the three shortly before the crime.

An argument broke out, during which the assailants attacked Nayak with a sword multiple times before fleeing on a bike. He was rushed to Capital Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“The two minors have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while Barik has been arrested. The weapon of offence has been seized and further investigation is underway,” said Jatni IIC Stalin Biswal.