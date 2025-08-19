Odisha: Crorepati engineer under Vigilance scanner in disproportionate assets case

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Monday unearthed property worth crores including houses and plots belonging to Surendra Behera, superintending engineer of Angul irrigation division, following raids over allegations of him amassing disproportionate assets.

During searches, Behera and his family members were found in possession of a three-storey building worth Rs 1.11 crore spread over 4,200 sq ft in Sundargarh town, a 3,500 sq ft two-storey building in Rourkela along with a 3BHK flat (1,575 sq ft) and a 2BHK flat, both in Ghatikia area of the capital city.

The anti-corruption agency also unearthed four plots including one each in Sundargarh town and Rourkela, and two at Purushottampur in Ganjam. The market value of Behera’s immovable assets is being examined by the officers of the Vigilance’s technical wing.

This apart, Behera was also found in possession of bank and postal deposits amounting to Rs 51.97 lakh, household articles worth Rs 17.43 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh cash. Sources said the anti-corruption agency will also search a bank locker maintained in the name of his relative.

On the day, Vigilance carried out searches at his houses in Sundargarh town and Rourkela, two flats in the capital, his government quarters and chamber at irrigation division office in Angul. Raids were also conducted at his paternal and in-laws’ houses in Purushottampur.

"Probe is continuing and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.