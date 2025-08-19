Rationalise doctors posting in rural, tribal areas: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: With the state grappling with severe shortage of doctors and paramedics in government hospitals and medical colleges, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the Health and Family Welfare department to take urgent steps for filling up the vacant posts at the earliest.

During a review of the department at Lok Seva Bhawan, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling informed the chief minister that the department has initiated steps for recruitment of 1,840 medical officers and 5,000 paramedical staff.

The chief minister directed that a rationalisation process be carried out to ensure the proper deployment of medical officers in remote areas and more doctors be appointed in tribal-dominated regions.

Majhi also emphasised the importance of filling up of vacant assistant professor, associate professor and professor posts in government medical colleges of the state. He further directed the department to take steps to increase postgraduate seats and expedite development of infrastructure in medical colleges, appointing essential non-clinical positions and technical staff on priority basis.

The meeting also discussed establishing integrated trauma care centres in accident-prone areas, increasing incentives for doctors posted in difficult terrains and addressing issues faced by AYUSH doctors. He stressed the need to address doctors’ concerns, including recruitment, salary and increasing medical seats.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, principal secretary, Finance Sanjeev Mishra, principal secretary, Health Ashwathi S, National Health Mission director Vrinda D and managing director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Poma Tudu.