State Finance Commission submits interim report to Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: The Sixth State Finance Commission on Monday submitted an interim report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Members of the commission led by chairman Arun Kumar Panda discussed various recommendations in the report, highlighting key suggestions for the state’s financial growth.

The meeting with the CM was attended by key officials, including deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, ministers Rabi Narayan Naik and Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Earlier in the day, the Commission submitted the interim report to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan. The Governor has constituted the Sixth State Finance Commission in accordance with Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India.

The Commission will recommend policies governing the distribution of taxes, duties, tolls and fees levied by the three-tier panchayati raj institutions and municipalities, as well as the allocation of their shares.

The body will also suggest measures to improve the financial position of PRIs and municipalities.

The report will be forwarded to the Centre for consideration by the Sixteenth Finance Commission. However, the State Commission will further deliberate on the issues and challenges faced by local bodies and submit its final report within a specified time-frame.

The other members of the Commission present at the meeting included Prof Asit Ranjan Mohanty, Prof Amaresh Samantaray and Bibhu Prasad Nayak, along with member secretary Satyapriya Rath and officer on special duty (OSD) Arindam Dakua.