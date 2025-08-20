BJD leaders meet CEC, say ECI has failed to clear their concerns

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha RS Gopalan said the Election Commision of India (ECI) has clarified all the queries raised by the BJD, a party delegation led by senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo, former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik, Opposition chief whip in the Assembly Pramila Mallik and vice-president Sanjay Das Burma met chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference after the meeting, the BJD leaders said the party reiterated its objection to the unexplained and unusual variances in the number of votes polled and counted. Besides, the increase in votes polled in the constituencies after closure time by 15 to 30 per cent was again raised before the ECI.

The BJD leaders maintained that these concerns were raised by the party earlier in a memorandum submitted to the ECI in November. However, even after eight months, the ECI has failed to address the concerns satisfactorily and brushed aside the points raised by the party, they alleged.