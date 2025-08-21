EV, hotel and green energy projects get Odisha government's nod

BHUBANESWAR : The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday cleared 18 industrial projects worth Rs 4,515 crore in eight districts.

The proposed projects spanning across diverse sectors including green energy and green hydrogen, biofuel, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, EV, food and beverages besides steel and downstream will come up in Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts, and generate 8,200 jobs.

In the EV sector, Sanaka Auto Corp Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 300 crore in an EV manufacturing plant in Khurda to produce 10,000 units a year. The investment will create 145 jobs.

A Raipur-based green energy equipment manufacturing company will set up a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing unit in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 750 crore, creating 515 jobs.

While INOX Solar Ltd will set up a 5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) assembly plant in Dhenkanal with an investment of `283 crore, Jindal Stainless Ltd will establish a green hydrogen manufacturing unit in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 90 crore.

Similarly, Gravita India Ltd will invest Rs 350 crore in a comprehensive recycling unit in Angul for manufacturing refined lead, alloys and PP granules. Betabuilds Technologies Pvt Ltd will establish a steel processing unit with an investment of Rs 131.55 crore for ERW pipes, PEB manufacturing and HR coil slitting.

Odisha tourism is set for a significant boost with three hotel projects worth over Rs 363 crore getting the SLSWCA nod. Orissa Stevedores Ltd has proposed to set up a five-star hotel in Paradip with an investment of Rs 211 crore. Similarly, Padma Hospitality Pvt Ltd and SNM Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd will develop a three-star hotel and four-star hotel and resort facility with an investment of Rs 59.91 crore and Rs 92.32 crore, respectively in Jagatsinghpur.

Konark Ispat Ltd will expand its capacity by adding a 0.35 MTPA rolling mill, 0.6 MTPA pellet plant, 70 MW captive power plant, 0.54 MTPA DRI plant and 0.50 MTPA billet plant in Jharsuguda, with an investment of Rs 990 crore.

In the IT sector, Shreetech Data Ltd will develop a hyperscale data centre facility with an investment of Rs 501 crore and West Edge Data Centres Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 50.5 crore for a data centre and satellite internet services unit in Khurda.

Among others, Vibrant Spirits Pvt Ltd will set up a compressed biogas unit with a capacity of 4,000 MTPA in Sundargarh at an investment of Rs 50 crore, Shree Jagannath Carriers Pvt Ltd will set up a logistics park and warehousing facility in Angul with an investment of Rs 111.9 crore and Sapient Resources Pvt Ltd will establish coal washery project in Angul with an investment of Rs 70 crore.

Starcaps Global LLP will set up a pharmaceutical unit in Khurda. The project will involve an investment of Rs 80 crore.