Tech panel to conduct feasibility study of Bhubaneswar metro project, says H&UD min

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has formed a technical committee to conduct a feasibility study by reworking the route and modalities of the Bhubaneswar metro rail project, informed Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday.

Stating that the project will be taken up with support from the Centre, the minister said the state government plans to conduct ground surveys at various sites for the purpose.

“The committee will prepare a comprehensive feasibility report including route suggestions and cost-sharing options. Once the report is submitted to the government, the financial obligations of the Centre and state government will be determined,” he said and added that CM Mohan Charan Majhi will then engage in further talks with the Centre regarding the project’s execution.

The feasibility study will determine the viability of the project in terms of cost, passenger load and technical sustainability, Mahapatra said adding, a fresh proposal will be prepared and sent to the Centre for approval.