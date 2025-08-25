Engaging unlicensed sanitation workers will attract penalty: BMC

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing flak for its failure to prevent manual scavenging in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that engaging untrained or unlicensed sanitation workers will be treated as an offence and attract significant penalty besides legal action.

Launching a public awareness drive in this connection, the civic body has asked citizens to ensure that the sanitation workers are registered with the civic body and possess the Garima identity card.

It also stressed that sanitary workers entering a sewerage line or septic tank without prior permission of sanitation authorities will be considered illegal.

Accordingly, the corporation urged the citizens as well as those seeking cleaning service of their sewerage line and septic tank to dial helpline number 14420 for availing the service.

While details in this regard are being displayed by the corporation on its website with a promotional tagline of ‘Legal Cleaning-Safe Cleaning’, the BMC on Sunday carried out a sensitisation drive in this regard in which the Swachh Sathis reached out to residents, traders and other stakeholders through a door-to-door campaign.