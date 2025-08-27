Odisha man takes Rs 1 crore loan by impersonating deceased mother, arrested by EOW

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of fraudulently availing bank loan of Rs 1.03 crore by mortgaging land property in the name of his dead mother using forged documents. The accused, Subrat Kumar Nayak of Laxmisagar area, allegedly took the loan by showing his deceased mother as alive.

EOW sources said Nayak was arrested following a complaint lodged by the regional head of Financial Crime Prevention Group of ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar. As per the complaint, the accused had availed a loan of Rs 1.03 crore on November 30, 2017 from ICICI Bank, Bomikhal branch against equitable mortgage of three land property in the name of his mother Ramamani Nayak.