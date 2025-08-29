Neuromodulation centre comes up at AIIMS-BBS, to treat psychiatric disorders

BHUBANESWAR: A state-of-the-art Centre for Neuromodulation Services has been set up by the department of psychiatry at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here.

The second such facility in a government healthcare establishment of the state, the centre has been set up with an aim of bringing renewed hope to patients suffering from drug-resistant and difficult-to-treat psychiatric disorders by offering cutting-edge, non-invasive brain stimulation therapies, AIIMS authorities said.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas said the Centre for Neuromodulation aligns with their mission to bring the latest and most effective medical technologies to the people of the state and beyond. The new centre is equipped with advanced neuromodulation technologies including Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) unit, Ultra-brief Pulse Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) unit and Transcranial Electrical Stimulation (TES).

These non-invasive techniques work by modulating activity in specific brain circuits, offering targeted treatment for a variety of mental health disorders, substance use disorders and neuropsychiatric conditions. By focusing only on affected areas of the brain, these therapies offer a more precise and acceptable alternative to conventional treatment methods, significantly contributing to faster recovery and better outcomes, said Biswa Ranjan Mishra, head of the psychiatry department.

He said the new facility will be a beacon of hope, providing cutting-edge treatment options for individuals who have struggled to find relief through conventional methods. “The Centre for Neuromodulation Services is now operational and is expected to play a vital role in both clinical care and research, enhancing the quality and scope of psychiatric treatment available in eastern India,” Mishra informed.