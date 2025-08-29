Odisha government launches staff suggestions scheme to crowdsource ideas for better governance

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and participatory governance, the state government has introduced ‘Staff Suggestions Scheme’, an online platform where employees can share ideas for improving the administrative process for better public service delivery.

The platform, developed by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives (CMGI) of the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) department allows government employees with valid HRMS (human resources management system) IDs to submit innovative ideas under specific themes or areas. They are free to view, comment, like, dislike and vote on suggestions given by others.

“Any suggestion that receives a minimum 1000 ‘likes’ will be categorised as ‘emerging suggestion’. All emerging suggestions will be automatically listed for departmental review and assessment,” said an office memorandum.

Each department will form an evaluation committee comprising five to seven senior officers, including a nodal officer of at least joint secretary rank, to assess the feasibility, scalability and impact of the proposals. The best suggestions will be adopted into policies, schemes and process improvement.