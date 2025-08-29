Odisha government launches staff suggestions scheme to crowdsource ideas for better governance

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and participatory governance, the state government has introduced ‘Staff Suggestions Scheme’, an online platform where employees can share ideas for improving the administrative process for better public service delivery.
The platform, developed by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives (CMGI) of the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) department allows government employees with valid HRMS (human resources management system) IDs to submit innovative ideas under specific themes or areas. They are free to view, comment, like, dislike and vote on suggestions given by others.
“Any suggestion that receives a minimum 1000 ‘likes’ will be categorised as ‘emerging suggestion’. All emerging suggestions will be automatically listed for departmental review and assessment,” said an office memorandum.
Each department will form an evaluation committee comprising five to seven senior officers, including a nodal officer of at least joint secretary rank, to assess the feasibility, scalability and impact of the proposals. The best suggestions will be adopted into policies, schemes and process improvement.
Employees whose suggestions are selected will be part of the consultation group that will recommend the government for incorporation of new ideas in the administrative process. There is scope for employee of one department to give new ideas for other departments and respective departmental committees will take congnisance of such inter-departmental suggestion for evaluation.
The best ideas will be duly recognised with rewards and contributors of insightful comments will be acknowledged. The GA&PG department will act as the nodal authority for monitoring the scheme.
All departments have been asked to appoint nodal officers and set up evaluation committees within 15 days to encourage participation of maximum employees.