Odisha sees rise in school dropout rates but higher retention at middle and secondary levels: UDISE+ report

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s dropout rate at secondary level (Class IX to XII) and middle level (Class VI to VIII) of education has gone up marginally. However, the retention rate of students, which is the percentage of students who enrol in a school and continue over a specific period of time, has also increased since the last academic year, revealed the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25 report released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

In the 2023-24 academic session, the dropout rate at secondary level stood at 9.1 per cent (pc), 2 pc at middle level and 0.5 pc at preparatory level (Class III to V). This rate increased to 9.8 pc at secondary level, 3.2 pc at middle level and 1.4 pc at preparatory level in 2024-25 academic session.

But in terms of retaining students, the state has demonstrated a positive trend across the middle and secondary levels compared to the previous academic session, increasing from 87.8 pc to 92.4 pc at middle level and 48.3 pc to 53.1 pc at secondary level.

At the preparatory level, the rate has remained consistent at 100 pc in both the academic sessions. This reflects the impact of targeted interventions including engaging children in educational activities to help reduce early departure from the schooling system, the report stated.