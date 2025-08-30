Incentivise eco-friendly idol makers: Odisha State Pollution Control Board

BHUBANESWAR: Amid push for green celebration of festivals in the state, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has proposed incentives to encourage colour manufacturers and idol makers to opt for eco-friendly colours to prevent water pollution.

The OSPCB has asked all the district administrations to identify units manufacturing natural colours and link them to artisans to prevent use of chemical-laced colours in idol making.

In its report, ‘Impact of Idol Immersion during Durga Puja on Water Quality of Aquatic Bodies - 2024’, the board stated that considering the massive need of natural colours to paint the idols and huge shift in the business of the small idol makers, the state government should provide incentives to the natural colour makers as well as the idol makers to encourage them to opt for these eco-friendly dyes. Puja committees too should be encouraged to go for natural clay and natural colours, it stated.

The board has also called for awareness on the same among communities as well as school students. It has also called for restriction on use of thermocol and single-use plastics for decoration.