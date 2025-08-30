Incentivise eco-friendly idol makers: Odisha State Pollution Control Board

BHUBANESWAR: Amid push for green celebration of festivals in the state, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has proposed incentives to encourage colour manufacturers and idol makers to opt for eco-friendly colours to prevent water pollution.
The OSPCB has asked all the district administrations to identify units manufacturing natural colours and link them to artisans to prevent use of chemical-laced colours in idol making.
In its report, ‘Impact of Idol Immersion during Durga Puja on Water Quality of Aquatic Bodies - 2024’, the board stated that considering the massive need of natural colours to paint the idols and huge shift in the business of the small idol makers, the state government should provide incentives to the natural colour makers as well as the idol makers to encourage them to opt for these eco-friendly dyes. Puja committees too should be encouraged to go for natural clay and natural colours, it stated.
The board has also called for awareness on the same among communities as well as school students. It has also called for restriction on use of thermocol and single-use plastics for decoration.
Keeping in view the large scale idol immersion during Ganesh Puja, Khudurkuni, Biswakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Gajalaxmi Puja and Saraswati Puja, it has also suggested urban local bodies to sensitise resident welfare associations (RWAs) to construct temporary ponds on their premises, if feasible, and handover the leftovers to the civic body for proper disposal.
Leftovers of the idols from temporary ponds must be removed within 24 hours of their immersion to prevent over accumulation.
The board had analysed water samples for their physico-chemical parameters as recommended by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phase and found that no there has been no impact of idol immersion in Kathajodi, Kuakhai, Daya and Brahmani, among other rivers, primarily due to construction of temporary ponds.