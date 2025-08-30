New Srimandir managing committee to meet on September 3

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-constituted Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will hold its first meeting on September 3 to discuss the implementation of Dhadi Darshan in the temple. The meeting will be chaired by committee chairman Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb.

This was informed by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan here on Friday. Apart from shifting of the ‘hundi’ inside Natya Mandap for implementing Dhadi Darshan system to streamline devotees’ movement inside the shrine, inventory of Ratna Bhandar will be discussed by the new members.

While all the infrastructure requirements for implementation of the queue system have been readied, the process will begin once the ‘hundi’ is shifted to another place.

Earlier this month, the Law minister had announced to begin the queue system on September 15. Implementation of Dhadi Darshan has been pending since January this year owing to the absence of the managing committee, which has to approve removal of the ‘hundi’ from the Natya Mandap.