Strict enforcement of sound limit during Puja, DCP tells Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Cuttack police have decided to conduct surprise raids and inspection of sound equipment used at puja pandals, band parties, DJs and music players, cultural events and immersion processions in order to enforce strict compliance to the 65-decibel sound limit during the ongoing festive season.

In an affidavit submitted in the Orissa High Court, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo stated that inspectors-in-charge (IICs) of all police stations have been instructed to enforce the sound limit strictly and ensure it does not exceeds the prescribed threshold.

The compliance report said any violation including tampering with sound limiters will lead to seizure of equipment and legal action under relevant pollution control laws. Additionally, the ACP-cum-licensing cell has been tasked with ensuring that permissions issued under section 4 (2) of the Odisha Fire Works and Loudspeakers (Regulation) Act, 1958, and other relevant laws, fully comply with court guidelines.

The DCP, appearing virtually before the court, also suggested that the enforcement of the 65-decibel cap could be more effective if the State Pollution Control Board deployed a dedicated monitoring team in Cuttack.

During the preparatory meeting held on August 18, it was decided that DJs would not be allowed during puja or immersion, fireworks would be banned, and no sound systems should exceed 65 dB between 10 pm and 6 am. Licenses will be granted only if applicants comply with all sound norms, including limiting the number of sound boxes to six during processions.

However, the special bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, which is monitoring PILs related to civic issues in the city, noted the ambiguity on whether six sound boxes collectively must not exceed 65 db. The DCP has been directed to clarify this on the next date of hearing on September 4.