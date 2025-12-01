Odisha aims to be MSME gateway of eastern India, says CM Majhi at Industrial Conclave 2025

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is committed to develop the state as the MSME gateway of eastern India, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday.

Addressing the Odisha Industrial Conclave - 2025 here, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), the chief minister termed Odisha the land of possibilities with immense potential, and underlined that it has emerged as the most attractive destination for MSMEs in the country.

He said that initiatives like Go-Swift single-window system are now approving projects in a single day, while Odisha has invested 6.1 per cent of its GDP in infrastructure development which will give a further push to the state’s industries and MSME sectors.

Majhi further highlighted the popularity of the Subhadra Yojana, describing it as a major force for empowerment of rural women. “Subhadra is not a subsidy scheme. It is a mission to make mothers financially independent through small businesses and enhance their dignity.

The initiative has already created 17 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ making Odisha a top achiever,” he added. Citing global trends, he said small industries account for 90 per cent of businesses and 50 per cent of jobs worldwide and seven out of 10 formal-sector jobs now come from small businesses. “Small enterprises not only contribute to the economy but also enrich it,” the CM said.

Reiterating that ‘Viksit Odisha O Viksit Bharat’ was not just a slogan but a commitment, he exuded confidence that Odisha will emerge as the MSME gateway of eastern India.