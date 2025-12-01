Odisha aims to be MSME gateway of eastern India, says CM Majhi at Industrial Conclave 2025

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is committed to develop the state as the MSME gateway of eastern India, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday.
Addressing the Odisha Industrial Conclave - 2025 here, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), the chief minister termed Odisha the land of possibilities with immense potential, and underlined that it has emerged as the most attractive destination for MSMEs in the country.
He said that initiatives like Go-Swift single-window system are now approving projects in a single day, while Odisha has invested 6.1 per cent of its GDP in infrastructure development which will give a further push to the state’s industries and MSME sectors.
Majhi further highlighted the popularity of the Subhadra Yojana, describing it as a major force for empowerment of rural women. “Subhadra is not a subsidy scheme. It is a mission to make mothers financially independent through small businesses and enhance their dignity.
The initiative has already created 17 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ making Odisha a top achiever,” he added. Citing global trends, he said small industries account for 90 per cent of businesses and 50 per cent of jobs worldwide and seven out of 10 formal-sector jobs now come from small businesses. “Small enterprises not only contribute to the economy but also enrich it,” the CM said.
Reiterating that ‘Viksit Odisha O Viksit Bharat’ was not just a slogan but a commitment, he exuded confidence that Odisha will emerge as the MSME gateway of eastern India.
The chief minister lauded LUB for supporting over 980 industrial units, generating employment, assisting entrepreneurs and contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, and welcomed its plan to set up an office in Bhubaneswar, stating it would strengthen industry-government collaboration from the grassroots to the district level.
MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik said the state government was taking several steps to promote local products, strengthen MSMEs and support artisans. “An Ekta Mall is also being set up at Gandamunda at an investment of `187 crore to support MSMEs,” Mallik said adding, the government was developing MSME parks in all 30 districts and work in 14 such parks was on the verge of completion.
National president of LUB Madhusudan Dadu, organising secretary Prakash Chandra, Odisha chapter president Gopal Das Agrawal and secretary Pradeep Kumar Nayak were present.
The day-long event, attended by over 1,000 delegates included panel discussions, B2B meetings and awareness activities targeting a diverse group of entrepreneurs from various sectors.