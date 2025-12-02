70 out of 500 acre encroached govt land in Bhubaneswar freed: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday informed the Assembly that more than 500 acre of its land have been encroached in areas under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Replying to a question of BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said 500.156 acre of government land have been illegally occupied in prime localities such as Bapuji Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Kharvel Nagar, Satya Nagar, Sahid Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Surya Nagar, Bomikhal, Jharapada, Jayadev Vihar, Chandrasekharpur and Patia.

He said a list of government land under unauthorised occupation in 57 mouzas within BMC limits have been prepared and cases have been filed against illegal occupants under Orissa Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, after on-the-spot verification.

As per the chief minister’s reply, 148.87 acre of government land in Jayadev Vihar are under encroachment against which 5,370 cases have been filed. The GA department has identified 33.41 acre in Chandrasekharpur, 32.26 acre in Gadakana, 29.75 acre in Patia, 24 acre in Baramunda, 22.29 acre in Kapilaprasad, 12 acre in Nayapalli and 10.35 acre in BJB Nagar under unauthorised occupation.

The chief minister said the government has constituted a Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) comprising officials from Bhubaneswar Development Authority, BMC, GA department and Commissionerate Police for joint eviction drive. The CEMC has already freed 70.924 acre of encroached land this year.

The government has also formed enforcement squads in three zonal offices which are undertaking eviction drives on a daily basis under the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003. The Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS) is being utilised to identify offenders and take prompt action. After eviction, BDA is constructing boundary walls on government land, the CM added.