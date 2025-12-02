Budget 2026-27 to reflect ethos of Viksit Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : With the eyes set on transforming Odisha into a developed state by 2036, the state government has decided to go for complete overhauling of budget proposals, which will now onwards prioritise the realisation of milestones targeted as part of Viksit Odisha vision framework.

Nearly a fortnight after the Finance department issued fresh guidelines to prepare the annual budget of 2026-27 in a multi-year ceiling format, development commissioner Anu Garg has asked all administrative departments to submit their budget estimates strictly in alignment with the action plan for next two years.

“Realisation of outcomes of Odisha Vision Document 2036 and 2047 is the top priority for all departments. Proposals must reflect the roadmap for transformation and measurable outcomes and the administrative departments must prioritise and submit their proposals in line with the action plan for next 24 months,” Garg wrote to all secretaries.

The departments have been intimated that the crucial feature in the next budget will be strict enforcement of expenditure ceilings. The Finance department will soon communicate sector-specific ceilings under state sector, centrally-sponsored schemes and central sector schemes.