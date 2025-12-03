Bhubaneswar Police review security, traffic arrangements for India-South Africa T20 at Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: As the India-South Africa T20 International cricket match is expected to draw massive crowd, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday organised a high-level coordination meeting to review security, traffic and administrative arrangements for the international sporting event. The match is slated to be held at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on December 9.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, who chaired the meeting at Police Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, held discussion on security arrangements at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) during the arrival and departure of the players, their places of stay, en-route security, VIP movement as well as at the designated ‘fan zones’.

Traffic and route-lining plans from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the stadium for the practice sessions and match day were also finalised, while traffic advisories for spectators and the general public discussed. Deployment of STU, OSAF, ODRAF, Fire Service and BDDS teams have been planned at all sensitive points. Anti-sabotage measures, including metal detector placement, CCTV surveillance and continuous monitoring of suspicious activities were also emphasised.

Police sources said arrangements for ‘static medical emergency response teams’, ambulance services and fire tenders were also discussed and finalised. This apart, logistics support, including proper barricading, walkie-talkie communication, PA systems and drinking water facilities were ensured.