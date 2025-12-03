Cuttack farmers reluctant to grow potatoes despite subsidies; cite cold storage shortage, delayed harvest

CUTTACK: Uncertainty looms large over achieving the target set by the horticulture directorate for potato cultivation in Cuttack district as farmers, despite the incentives provided by the state government, are seemingly reluctant to grow the tuber crop.

As per sources, of the 14 blocks in the district, maximum potato cultivation is undertaken in Salepur, Mahanga, Nischintakoili, Cuttack Sadar, Banki, Athagarh, Kantapada and Niali blocks owing to the fertile and sandy soil suitable for the purpose. During 2012- 2013, the district had ranked first in potato production, contributing around 22.86 per cent of the state’s total output. Around 2,910 hectare land was used for potato cultivation during that period.

However over the years, the area under potato farming decreased owing to various reasons like lack of cold storage, unfavourable climate and crop destruction by wild animals, among others. Last year, though the district had set a target to cultivate potatoes on 575 hectare land, the crop was grown on only around 438 ha.

This year, the horticulture directorate has set a target to undertake potato cultivation on 800 acre land in the district. To boost cultivation, it has also started providing high-yielding potato seeds to farmers at subsidised rates.

Despite that, farmers are still shying away from taking up potato farming. Sources said potato cultivation is generally taken up in the last week of November after harvesting of the kharif paddy crops and it takes around 100 to 120 days for one cultivation cycle. However, it is already December yet the kharif paddy crops are yet to be harvested, thanks to the delay in sowing of seeds.