Odisha adds 73 new treatment packages under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and GJAY

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level empowered committee headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday decided to include 73 new state-specific treatment packages across oncology, haematology and ophthalmology in the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) for ensuring uninterrupted cashless treatment to the beneficiaries.

With this, the total number of treatment packages in the state have gone up to 2,163. The proposal for adopting 121 new oncology packages and rate revision for existing 55 packages recommended by the medico-expert committee were also discussed in the meeting.

The committee also discussed rollout issues of the programme in government health facilities, re-designation of 1,009 Swasthya Mitras (SMs) as Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs) and offline settlement of the claims against treatment of dependent children in age group of 6-18 whose names did not appear in IT platform during the transition from GJAY to combined programme of AB-PMJAY-GJAY.

Sources said the state government is planning to create an interest-free revolving fund of Rs 10 lakh, which can be used for supporting cashless high-end diagnostic services for cancer patients at Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

Members in the committee opined that these measures will not only enhance the outreach of the universal health programme, but also help needy people access the advanced healthcare in a hassle-free manner. During the meeting, the chief secretary directed officials to adopt strict enforcement measures for prevention of suspicious claims, fraudulent practices and non-compliance with terms of MoU by the empanelled hospitals.

Health and Family Welfare secretary Aswathy S and chief executive officer of State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) Dr Brundha D presented the issues related to the programme before the committee. Development commissioner Anu Garg, principal secretaries Sanjeeb Mishra, Vishal Dev and Sanjay Kumar Singh were present.