Odisha CM Majhi moots endowment fund for districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday directed districts collecting Rs 10 crore or more district mineral foundation (DMF) funds annually to create an endowment fund to support future livelihoods in areas where mining activities cease.

Taking a review of the utilisation of DMF funds in mineral-bearing districts during a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed to invest accruals in endowment fund in government securities, bank bonds or fixed deposits to take care of the future needs of people in mining-affected areas of districts after mining activities come to an end.

As per the meeting, `34,052 crore has been collected from 11 DMF districts out of which approximately 55 per cent funds have been utilised in high priority and other priority activities as specified under DMF rules. He advised the collectors of these districts to increase the expenditure to provide basic services to the people.

The chief minister instructed the secretaries of departments concerned to submit the audit report and annual report of DMF funds utilised in districts under their administrative jurisdiction. He also directed that DMF funds collected from minor minerals be utilised within the districts for education, health, water supply and transportation etc., after meeting the basic requirements of people in a saturation mode in areas affected by mining activities.

The meeting decided to expedite projects by convening DMF Trust Board meetings at regular intervals and identifying villages directly and indirectly affected by mining. The chief minister emphasised measures to curb pollution in areas near mining regions. The meeting was informed that DMF Trust Board of 10 districts have been reconstituted.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg, additional chief secretary of Mines Surendra Kumar and principal secretary to the chief minister, Saswata Mishra attended the meeting.