Odisha CM Majhi urges inclusion of differently-abled youth, honours achievers on disability day

BHUBANESWAR: The state government prioritises the differently-abled individuals and is working to provide them with proper education and care, enabling them to join the mainstream, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day event organised at SOA University to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025, the chief minister said physical ability or disability cannot hinder talent development. “Many differently-abled individuals have proven this by achieving success in various fields with societal support and family encouragement,” he added.

Majhi further asserted that the government, through the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, was continuously working to bring smiles to the faces of differently-abled people and make them self-sufficient socially and economically.

He appealed all employers and industries to tap into the talent pool of differently-abled youth, stating that many were already working efficiently in various fields. He emphasised that they possess immense potential that can be unleashed through employment opportunities.

Majhi further urged citizens to recognise the differently-abled individuals’ right to live with dignity, emphasising that they seek respect and opportunities, not sympathy. He encouraged them to stay hopeful, learn and strive for success, stressing that their dreams and aspirations were central to development.

On the occasion, the chief minister honoured 33 differently-abled sports personalities, including four players of the T20 Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup, who have achieved national and international recognition. He also distributed laptops to meritorious students.