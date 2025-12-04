IMMT partners with SCCL to recover rare earths, critical minerals from coal-industry waste

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the rising global demand for rare earth metals, the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar, has collaborated with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to explore recovery of rare earth elements (REEs) and critical minerals from coal-industry waste streams.

REEs are vital for electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, electronics and clean-energy technologies. Since the global supply chains are facing frequent disruptions, recovering REEs from coal-linked wastes offers a strategic domestic resource to strengthen critical minerals security.

As per the research and development agreement, IMMT will undertake detailed characterisation studies and develop feasibility pathways for extraction of rare earths and associated critical elements from diverse coal-linked waste materials. The project aims to establish scientific insights into mineral occurrence, assess viability of recovery and generate a roadmap for process development at pilot scale.

While the IMMT is India’s premier R&D institution dedicated to mineral processing, extractive metallurgy, materials development and critical minerals recovery, SCCL, jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Union government, is one of the country’s oldest and largest coal mining companies.

With a legacy of more than 100 years, SCCL has consistently advanced coal mining and plays a pivotal role in supporting the energy sector. It has been prioritising the new investments in sustainable mining technologies, waste utilisation and diversification into new resource domains.