In the Assembly: Odisha forms high-level panel to examine long-pending demands of teachers and staff

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to form a high-level committee to review the demands of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided and private educational institutions under the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments.

Announcing this in the floor of the Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said multiple associations of teachers and employees working in government, aided and block-grant (non-government aided) educational institutions under the School and Mass Education department and the Higher Education department have been raising various service-related demands before the government for quite some time and discussion have been held with them on several occasions.

The government has decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Tripathy to examine various long-pending demands of teachers, professors and non-teaching staff working in different educational institutions. The committee is mandated to submit its report within six months.

Teachers of aided colleges have been demanding equal pay and benefits as their government counterparts, specifically the UGC pay scale with a higher grade pay and formal recognition as state government employees. Their other demands include restoration of the old pension scheme and a higher retirement age to 62.

Hundreds of State Selection Board (SSB) lecturers serving in aided colleges across the state hit the street at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the city in October demanding UGC pay parity, service recognition and dignity. Protesting under the banner of Odisha SSB Lecturers’ Association (OSLA), around 1,500 teachers alleged they were being paid at the PGT scale (Level 10) with a grade pay of Rs 4,600, instead of the UGC assistant professor scale at Level 10 and academic grade pay (AGP) of Rs 6,000.