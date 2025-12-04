IndiGo flight disruption & delays put passengers on edge at BPIA

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the nationwide disruption of IndiGo flights and chaos at different airports due to cancellation of flights, passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) have been facing a harrowing time for the last two days.

BPIA sources said two IndiGo flights scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar were cancelled on Tuesday. Both the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru were rescheduled and departed at 12.30 pm and 12.45 pm respectively on Wednesday.

Similarly, at least two flights to Hyderabad and New Delhi were cancelled on Wednesday night. It was around 9 pm when the flight information display system (FIDS) informed that the flights to Hyderabad and New Delhi, which were scheduled to depart at 10.10 pm and 10.20 pm respectively, had been cancelled. Many anxious passengers could be seen visiting the IndiGo reservation counter in the evening to know the status of their flights. Several delays in arrival and departure were reported at BPIA on the day. The IndiGo flight’s departure from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai got delayed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Disgruntled passengers took to X to express their frustration as IndiGo’s operations remained significantly disrupted across all the major airports in the country over the last 48 hours. A passenger travelling from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad took a jibe at the airlines for not informing the passengers about the delay in departure on Tuesday.

Apart from the delays in arrivals and departures, the passengers are also facing cancellations and rescheduling of their tickets. “I had booked two tickets from Bhubaneswar to Shirdi via Chennai on Thursday, but they were cancelled and rescheduled on later dates and this is causing a lot of inconvenience,” said a passenger on X.

However, BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said there was no delay in flight operations till the evening.