Odisha Fire Services to train mall and multiplex staff in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack on fire safety

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services is planning to impart fire safety training to the staff of major commercial establishments in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to enhance their skills in handling fire accidents efficiently.

A special fire safety awareness programme for staff of malls and multiplexes in the Twin City was held at the Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here on Wednesday where the participants requested Odisha Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi that they be provided training on fire safety measures.

Accordingly, the department has planned to provide one-day training to these staff. On the day, fire safety supervisors and staff of malls and multiplexes were briefed on fire safety measures, advanced technology/modern equipment, third-party fire safety audit and key lessons from the deadly Hong Kong apartment blaze, Grenfell Tower fire in London and the fire accident that took place at a private hospital here a few years back.

Referring to the Hong Kong apartment fire accident, Sarangi said the fire safety in-charges and staff of the malls and multiplexes were strictly asked not to use scaffolding during repair and maintenance works.