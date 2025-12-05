70 platoons of police to guard India–South Africa T20I at Barabati Stadium on December 9

CUTTACK: With a few days left for the India-South Africa T20 International cricket match at Barabati Stadium here on December 9, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo on Thursday said 70 platoons of police force will be deployed in the Twin City for security and smooth conduct of the match.

The DCP said players are scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar on December 7 and both the teams will hold practice sessions at the Barabati Stadium on December 8. Considering the magnitude of the event, the Commissionerate Police has laid special focus on enhancing security measures to ensure safety of the players, VIPs and spectators, and smooth traffic management during the course of the match.

As many as nine ASPs, 40 DSPs, 65 inspectors, 325 SIs, 38 havildars/constables, 208 APR constables, 73 women constables, one ODRAF, 2 STU teams and 70 platoons of police force will be deployed for security at the Barabati Stadium and management of traffic.

Extensive security arrangements have been made at all places including Biju Patnaik International Airport, hotel where the players would be staying, at Barabati Stadium and along the route from the hotel to the stadium.

Meanwhile, sale of offline tickets will begin from 10 am on Friday. As the ticket counters are likely to flocked by a massive crowd of people, large number of police force will be mobilised at the spot for crowd control and to ensure smooth sale of tickets.