Odisha unveils India’s first declaration recognising women farmers as drivers of resilience and heritage

BHUBANESWAR: In a first in the country, the Odisha government has developed a comprehensive policy framework in the form of a ‘declaration’ to recognise women farmers as architects of resilience, guardians of living heritage and champions of sustainable agriculture.

The ‘Bhubaneswar Declaration on Women Farmers and Conservation of Agricultural Heritage’ (accessed by TNIE) will act as a blueprint for gender transformation, biodiversity revival and restoration of agricultural heritage in the state at a time when the United Nations is celebrating 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF).

Women play a central role in agrifood systems in Odisha as the fairer sex constitutes around 54 per cent of the agricultural workforce. They contribute to all stages of value chains, whether it is preserving seeds, cultivating crops, processing, or trade. However, their contributions often go unrecognised and barely 13 per cent of farmland owners are women.

The declaration formulated by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (A&FE) department has outlined several major areas of action, including access and control over resources, agro-biodiversity conservation, agricultural heritage restoration, health and nutrition, agricultural mechanisation, research and innovation, value chain advancement, extension and capacity-building and awareness generation, besides the policy coherence.

It has stressed the need to enhance women’s access and control over resources by encouraging families to register land in the name of women, ensuring joint or independent ownership and addressing the specific needs of single women farmers. It emphasises the importance of supporting women with Forest Rights Act titles and enabling them to access relevant agricultural schemes.