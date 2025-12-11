BDA parks to now remain open all day on weekends

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to ensure uninterrupted access of people to the green spaces in the capital city during their days off, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to keep all its parks open throughout the day on weekends without the usual afternoon closure. The new schedule will come into force from December 13.

As per the revised timings, all the BDA-managed parks will remain open from 5 am to 8:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. This change is aimed at promoting recreational activities, improving public convenience and encouraging citizens to make the best use of the city’s green spaces for leisure, fitness, and gatherings, said the BDA.

The agency further informed that the Indira Gandhi (IG) Park will remain open for visitors from 5 am to 8:30 pm on all days of a week. The remaining parks will continue to remain open on weekdays from 5 am to 11:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Updated timing boards will soon be displayed at the entrance of every park, it said.

BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana said the decision was taken to enhance the recreational experience of the citizens. “Keeping the parks open without an afternoon break on weekends will give people more flexibility to enjoy their time. We urge all visitors to maintain cleanliness and follow the park rules,” he added.

Currently, BDA manages 50 prominent parks across the city including IG Park, Biju Patnaik Park, APJ Abdul Kalam Park, Madhusudan Das Park, Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Park and Buddha Jayanti Park. On an average, about 35,000 people visit these parks every day.

The agency has also initiated extensive maintenance and repainting work for play equipment in several parks to improve safety and enhance the overall experience of the visitors.